Programm: Existenzkrise

Manuel Haase gewinnt mit seinem Video den Cash & Quote Award im Februar 2018.

Filme | ZDI talents - Programm: Existenzkrise

Was als harmloses Casting beginnt, gipfelt im Hinterfragen der Realität. Schließlich wird sogar ein Jurymitglied Teil eines sozialen Experiments. Am Ende geht es um nichts Geringeres als die eigene Existenz.

"Long Note Three" von Kevin MacLeod ist unter der Lizenz Creative Commons Attribution License 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) lizenziert.
Quelle: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100424
Interpret: http://incompetech.com/

"Echoes of Time" von Kevin MacLeod ist unter der Lizenz Creative Commons Attribution License 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) lizenziert.
Quelle: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1300029
Interpret: http://incompetech.com/

"Distant Tension" von Kevin MacLeod ist unter der Lizenz Creative Commons Attribution License 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) lizenziert.
Quelle: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?keywords=Distant+Tension&page=0
Interpret: http://incompetech.com/

