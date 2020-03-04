Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. ZDFinternational
  3. ZDFenglish
  4. The Eco-Rebels of the Himalayas

The Eco-Rebels of the Himalayas

An Indian state in the Himalayas has completely transformed its agriculture and switched to organic farming. Sikkim has become a model for the rest of the world, because its farmers only cultivate their fields and plantations in a sustainable way.

something
26 min
something
04.03.2020
Video verfügbar bis 28.02.2021

In 2010, the Prime Minister of Sikkim launched the so-called “Organic Mission,” developing the state into a model of sustainable farming. To protect its own organic farmers and consumers, the Sikkim government has even imposed an import ban on conventionally produced fruit and vegetables. This means that the authorities have the power to bury or destroy vegetables and fruit contaminated with pesticides and agrochemical giants such as Bayer or BASF are not welcome in Sikkim.
Would that approach also work in Germany? The growing demand for organic food in this country offers farmers an opportunity to switch to sustainable farming. But in Germany the percentage of land under plough conforming to sustainable methods remains very low. Although the government has set a target of 20 percent organic by 2030, this figure had already been proposed by Gerhard Schröder’s red-green coalition back in 1998. Germany is still far from meeting its demand for organic food. That means fruit, vegetables and cereals have to be imported from Spain, Italy, Turkey or even further afield. Critics accuse the government of a lack of commitment and an excessive dependence on lobbyists from the agrochemical industry and farmers' associations. The incentives for organic farming are extremely poor. Can Germany now learn from far-off Sikkim?

Gemerkt auf Mein ZDF! Merken beendet Bewertet! Bewertung entfernt Zur Merkliste hinzugefügt! Merken beendet Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Um zu verstehen, wie unsere Webseite genutzt wird und um dir ein interessenbezogenes Angebot präsentieren zu können, nutzen wir Cookies und andere Techniken. Hier kannst du mehr erfahren und hier widersprechen.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, kannst du jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigst du dein Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Hinweis!

Du wechselst in den Kinderbereich und bewegst dich mit deinem Kinderprofil weiter.