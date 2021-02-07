Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Adrian - Table tennis is cool

Adrian wants to participate in the West German Youth Table Tennis Championship for the first time. He will be the youngest participant as all the others are four years older.

Although he started late, Adrian is already extremely successful. Experts say he is an exceptional talent. Adrian is a familiar face at his local table tennis shop where he gets a lot of support. Like Timo Boll, the best German table tennis player of all time, Adrian is left-handed. Adrian would love to meet Timo Boll one day as he is his idol. The owner of the table tennis shop might have the right connections to make this happen.

At the same time, Adrian has set himself a big goal this year: he wants to participate in the West German Youth Table Tennis Championship for the first time. He will be the youngest participant as all the others are four years older. But that’s not an issue for Adrian. Taking part is what counts for him. And if he can just make it through the preliminary round, then it would almost be a dream come true....

