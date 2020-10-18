Dimitar (10) learns to play a Rhodopean Kaba bagpipe. But Kaba bagpipe is a tough instrument and required hard work to master it. He has a dream to refine his skills more to be admitted to a famous group.
There are some magic words that the old bagpipers in the Rhodopa say:
"When you put the bag on your left side, close to your heart and play, it must start talking like it is a living person and you must feel with all your soul this."
The Rhodopes are the most beautiful and unique mountains in Bulgaria. The group "101 Rhodopes Kaba Gaidy" is one of the pearls of the Rhodope Mountains and is unique in Bulgaria and worldwide. Dimitar exercises more and more to become a member of the group. Will he succeed?
