Grga - The Flying Musician

Grga wants to fly over his hometown in a hot-air balloon. He plans to play bassoon on the street to earn some money so that he can make his dream come true.

Videolänge:
14 min
Datum:
16.10.2022
Verfügbarkeit:
Video verfügbar bis 15.10.2027, in Deutschland
Mehr von stark!

Grga lives in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. He has no idea how much a trip in a hot-air balloon costs, but he knows that it’s very expensive. He has to earn a lot of money to pay for it. He’s been learning the bassoon in a music school for a year now, and this summer, he plans to play on the street to earn some money so that he can make his dream come true. His parents are artists and experienced street performers. They support him with his idea, but the hot-air balloon flight is more expensive than expected. After a whole summer of busking, Grga still hasn’t earned enough money to pay for the flight, so his parents decide to give it a last go by putting on a garden party with some other artists. Thanks to them, Grga now has enough money to fulfil his dream, but the closer it comes, the more nervous he gets. Hopefully the weather will be good and it will all work out!

