When Hassan and Hussein were born they were conjoined twins – which means they shared many organs and had only one leg each. Four months after they were born they had surgery to separate them. They've had several more operations since then and have grown stronger year by year. This year they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their separation surgery by setting themselves a big challenge – to climb a huge indoor climbing wall together – all the way to the top! But their plans go wrong when Hassan has a fall and breaks his shoulder.