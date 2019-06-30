Now Jane and her younger brother, Elias, alternate weeks between staying with their dad and with their mum and her girlfriend. It took Jane a while to get used to the new set-up, of which her mother’s new-found homosexuality was her very least concern. It was the fear of her family breaking apart which worried her most, and Jane is determined to keep the family together. Things have worked out surprisingly well.
Jane supports her mother’s choice and even plans to join her and her girlfriend at the Christopher Street Day parade. And to make sure the family continues to see each other, Jane plans to put on a very special piano concert – her first time performing on a grand piano - with an experimental touch. She wants the whole family to be there – new partners included.