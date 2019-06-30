Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. ZDFtivi
  3. stark!
  4. stark!: Jane – My Rainbow Family

Jane – My Rainbow Family

Jane is twelve years old. Her parents separated a year ago after her mother fell in love with another woman.

Beitragslänge:
14 min
Datum:
Verfügbarkeit:
Video verfügbar bis 30.06.2021
Mehr von stark!

Now Jane and her younger brother, Elias, alternate weeks between staying with their dad and with their mum and her girlfriend. It took Jane a while to get used to the new set-up, of which her mother’s new-found homosexuality was her very least concern. It was the fear of her family breaking apart which worried her most, and Jane is determined to keep the family together. Things have worked out surprisingly well.

Jane supports her mother’s choice and even plans to join her and her girlfriend at the Christopher Street Day parade. And to make sure the family continues to see each other, Jane plans to put on a very special piano concert – her first time performing on a grand piano - with an experimental touch. She wants the whole family to be there – new partners included.

Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Mag ich Mag ich nicht mehr Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Um zu verstehen, wie unsere Webseite genutzt wird und um dir ein interessenbezogenes Angebot präsentieren zu können, nutzen wir Cookies und andere Techniken. Hier kannst du mehr erfahren und hier widersprechen.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, kannst du jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigst du dein Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Vorsicht!

Du bist dabei, den Kinderbereich zu verlassen. Möchtest du das wirklich?

Wenn du den Kinderbereich verlässt, bewegst du dich mit dem Profil deiner Eltern in der Mediathek!