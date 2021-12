Karlo - Do it yourself

Karlo is 12 years old and lives in a village in Croatia. He wants to build a car this summer which he plans to use to transport building material and to take for a spin with his friend. He designs the car on paper and comes up with a long shopping list for the hardware store - no easy task for Karlo because he’s dyslexic. Reading and writing is a struggle for him. Karlo spends six weeks working on his homemade car and invites friends, neighbors and family to attend the first road trip. Will Karlo's car manage to get into gear?