Miriam - Chasing Waves

Miriam lives in Portugal, right by the sea. “There is nothing better than being in the sea,” she says. “The sea is like a family member with whom I speak regularly.” Part of her training takes place on a skateboard in a skater park, and Miriam is always a bit disappointed that there are only a few girls who skate and surf. Miriam spends every free minute in the water and works hard to improve her moves. She asks surfing pros for their tips and convinces her parents to join her with the camper. The journey will become an adventure, taking her to parts of the coast where she has never surfed before. The weather conditions are rough, the beaches often crowded, but Miriam sticks to her plan: looking for the perfect wave.