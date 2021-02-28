Last year he joined the Stonecutting lessons and now he would like to make something in the summer. Considering that he still has not much experience hoping that by the end of the school holiday he will be able to craft a nice product and respect the new breed of bats that will be housed in the center of the classic karst. In Slovenia, the Škocjan Caves with its surroundings in the Karst are considered one of the most important habitats of bats.
Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi"
Nicht mehr gemerkt
Mag ich
Mag ich nicht mehr
Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi"
Nicht mehr gemerkt
Embed-Code kopieren
HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert. Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.
Um zu verstehen, wie unsere Webseite genutzt wird und um dir ein interessenbezogenes Angebot präsentieren zu können, nutzen wir Cookies und andere Techniken. Hier kannst du mehr erfahren und hier widersprechen.