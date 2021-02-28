Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Svit - The stonemason

Svit wants to carve the bat into the stone and then donate it to the Škocjan Caves Park, which are on the World Heritage List and under the Unesco.

Last year he joined the Stonecutting lessons and now he would like to make something in the summer. Considering that he still has not much experience hoping that by the end of the school holiday he will be able to craft a nice product and respect the new breed of bats that will be housed in the center of the classic karst. In Slovenia, the Škocjan Caves with its surroundings in the Karst are considered one of the most important habitats of bats.

