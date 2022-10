Uros - Wants to let Gale go

The seagull had to stay at his granddad’s place because Uros has a cat at home. However Uros spends every free minute with the seagull, and they become close friends. Another seagull flies over the house regularly as if it is waiting for the baby to start flying and come back to the seagull family. Uros knows that one day he will have to set his seagull free. He makes his plans for the day of its first flight with mixed feelings.