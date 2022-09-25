Valentin - The Young Boy and the Sea

Valentin is a 10-year-old boy from France who lives by the sea. Even before he knew how to walk, he was used to riding the waves in his father’s sailing boat. As soon as he could swim, he started sailing himself, in a small, single-handed sailing dingy known as an optimist. His parents and grandparents support him a lot. Over the years, Valentin won several championships in his “opti”. His big idol is Armel Le Cléac’h, winner of the Vendee Globe and one of the best single-handed sailors of all time. Valentin’s would love to meet him in person and get some first-hand tips.