Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. ZDFtivi
  3. stark!
  4. Valentin - The Young Boy and the Sea

Valentin - The Young Boy and the Sea

Valentin is a young single-handed sailor from France. This year, he wants to win a very important championship – but he’s not the only title-contender.

Videolänge:
14 min
Datum:
25.09.2022
Verfügbarkeit:
Video verfügbar bis 24.09.2027, in Deutschland
Mehr von stark!

Valentin is a 10-year-old boy from France who lives by the sea. Even before he knew how to walk, he was used to riding the waves in his father’s sailing boat. As soon as he could swim, he started sailing himself, in a small, single-handed sailing dingy known as an optimist. His parents and grandparents support him a lot. Over the years, Valentin won several championships in his “opti”. His big idol is Armel Le Cléac’h, winner of the Vendee Globe and one of the best single-handed sailors of all time. Valentin’s would love to meet him in person and get some first-hand tips.

Sailing and winning are very important to Valentin, which is why he trains for around 20 hours a week. That leaves him little time to see friends. This year, he wants to win a very important championship – but he’s not the only title-contender.

Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Mag ich Mag ich nicht mehr Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Sie haben sich mit diesem Gerät ausgeloggt.

Sie haben sich von einem anderen Gerät aus ausgeloggt, Sie werden automatisch ausgeloggt.

Ihr Account wurde gelöscht, Sie werden automatisch ausgeloggt.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, kannst du jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigst du dein Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Vorsicht!

Du bist dabei, den Kinderbereich zu verlassen. Möchtest du das wirklich?

Wenn du den Kinderbereich verlässt, bewegst du dich mit dem Profil deiner Eltern in der Mediathek!

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutzeinstellungen anzeigen. Entweder hast du einen Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiviert, welcher dies verhindert, oder deine Internetverbindung ist derzeit gestört. Falls du die Datenschutzeinstellungen sehen und bearbeiten möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus. So lange werden die standardmäßigen Einstellungen bei der Nutzung der ZDFmediathek verwendet. Dies bedeutet, das die Kategorien "Erforderlich" und "Erforderliche Erfolgsmessung" zugelassen sind. Weitere Details erfährst du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutzeinstellungen anzeigen. Möglicherweise hast du einen Ad/Script/CSS/Cookiebanner-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiviert, welcher dies verhindert. Falls du die Webseite ohne Einschränkungen nutzen möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Plugin oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus.