Zala - Truffle Hunter

Zala lives in Slovenia and is already a real gourmet. Once she’s found her first truffle, she plans to prepare a traditional pasta dish with them for her friends. Some of them have never even eaten truffles before and are very sceptical about the whole thing. Zala lives in Istria, the perfect place to find the rare truffles growing underground. It’s ‘black truffle season’ and Zala wants to train her dog to be a truffle dog. This is not as easy as the 11-year-old thought. Instead, Zala decides to choose another more experienced dog, but even that is not easy. Normally, Zala is someone who gives up quickly if things don’t work out the way she planned, so it’s a real test of patience. Searching for truffles means getting up early in the morning and walking through the woods for a long time before finding something. So will Zala stick at it until she achieves her goal?