Travelling to Australia with Alondra de la Parra conducting the Queensland Symphony, we meet young Beethoven enthusiasts all over the world like Indian teenie star pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, street kids in a music project in Colombian Medellin, a soprano from the "Choir of the 10.000" performing the "Ode to Joy" annually in Osaka, Japan, or the popular singer songwriter Cynthia Nickschas and DJ Moguai in Beethoven‘s native Germany.