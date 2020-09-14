Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
"Share this kiss with all the world!" - Beethoven in the 21st century

By Lisa-Marie Schnell und Alexandra Hardorf

„Beethoven moves“ ist ein globales Kulturprojekt, umgesetzt von Jugendlichen aus Medellín und Bonn gemeinsam mit dem Beethoven Orchester Bonn.

Does the music of "Ludwig van" mean anything to Millennials, 250 years after his birth? This film shows how Beethoven is very much alive in the 21st century, far from being just a venerable titanic musical monument.

14.09.2020
Travelling to Australia with Alondra de la Parra conducting the Queensland Symphony, we meet young Beethoven enthusiasts all over the world like Indian teenie star pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, street kids in a music project in Colombian Medellin, a soprano from the "Choir of the 10.000" performing the "Ode to Joy" annually in Osaka, Japan, or the popular singer songwriter Cynthia Nickschas and DJ Moguai in Beethoven‘s native Germany.

Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

