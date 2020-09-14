„Share this kiss with all the world!“ (English Version)
"Share this kiss with all the world!" - Beethoven in the 21st century
By Lisa-Marie Schnell und Alexandra Hardorf
Does the music of "Ludwig van" mean anything to Millennials, 250 years after his birth? This film shows how Beethoven is very much alive in the 21st century, far from being just a venerable titanic musical monument.
Travelling to Australia with Alondra de la Parra conducting the Queensland Symphony, we meet young Beethoven enthusiasts all over the world like Indian teenie star pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, street kids in a music project in Colombian Medellin, a soprano from the "Choir of the 10.000" performing the "Ode to Joy" annually in Osaka, Japan, or the popular singer songwriter Cynthia Nickschas and DJ Moguai in Beethoven‘s native Germany.
