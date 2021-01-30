Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. Nachrichten
  3. heute journal
  4. Interview with Barack Obama: "We have a better story"

Barack Obama: "We have the better story"

Interview by Claus Kleber

ZDF anchor Claus Kleber interviews the former US president. Barack Obama criticises Donald Trump and emphasizes: "He wasn't reelected. I was."

Videolänge:
36 min
Datum:
30.01.2021
Verfügbarkeit:
Video verfügbar bis 31.01.2023
Mehr vom heute journal

A personal word from the interviewer:

Let's not fool ourselves. An American president, sitting or retired, doesn't invest forty minutes of his time for German Television because of a long-neglected love-affair with the leading network there. 

Barack Obama has a book to sell on the world's second-largest book market. In fact, "A Promised Land" doesn't need much promotion. In only the last six weeks of 2020, it became the best selling book of the entire year in Germany.

For me, it is the most captivating political memoir since Nelson Mandela's "Long Walk to Freedom".

Winston Churchill famously declared: "History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it." Obama follows that path, but he mostly resists self-glorifying. His is a book of sometimes surprising introspection and self-doubts. He doesn't avoid soul-wrenching decisions in matters of life and death, nor embarrassing details like a breakdown of the fabled "White House Signal" operation, which spends untold millions to keep POTUS connected 24/7 to the farthest reach of US-interests.

Stuck in Brasilia, he has to give a momentous order to the Pentagon with a commoner's cell phone, "possibly used to order pizza a few minutes earlier". 

The Renegade (as the Secret Service code-named him), surprised me with remarkable openness, when he addressed questions like:

  • Didn’t your ignorance of people’s feelings prepare the ground for Donald Trump?
  • How could you overlook the anger brewing in large parts of the country?
  • How were you, a junior senator, qualified for being president?
  • The Nobel Peace Prize: Did you ever find an answer to your own question: what for?
  • After all that happened, how can you still believe that democracy works?

It turned into a very interesting conversation. If you want to read the full transcript of the interview with Barack Obama - it's there. But you should really see and hear it. It's remarkable how creative camera people on both sides of the Atlantic pimped a standard videoconference.

Claus Kleber

Barack Obama im Interview mit Claus Kleber

Claus Kleber im Interview mit dem ehemaligen US-Präsidenten Claus Kleber, 30.01.2021
Originalfassung

Das Gespräch im Originalton - "We have a better story" 

ZDF anchor Claus Kleber interviews the former US president. Barack Obama criticises Donald Trump and emphasizes: "He wasn't reelected. I was."

30.01.2021
Jetzt abspielen
Barack Obama

Interview with ZDF heute journal - Obama: We have the better Story 

The former US president stated that the police appeared to be less prepared for the storm on Capitol Hill compared to Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

Videolänge
Jetzt ansehen
Gemerkt auf Mein ZDF! Merken beendet Bewertet! Bewertung entfernt Zur Merkliste hinzugefügt! Merken beendet Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Sie haben sich mit diesem Gerät ausgeloggt.

Sie haben sich von einem anderen Gerät aus ausgeloggt, Sie werden automatisch ausgeloggt.

Ihr Account wurde gelöscht, Sie werden automatisch ausgeloggt.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, kannst du jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigst du dein Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Hinweis!

Du wechselst in den Kinderbereich und bewegst dich mit deinem Kinderprofil weiter.

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutzeinstellungen anzeigen. Entweder hast du einen Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiviert, welcher dies verhindert, oder deine Internetverbindung ist derzeit gestört. Falls du die Datenschutzeinstellungen sehen und bearbeiten möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus. So lange werden die standardmäßigen Einstellungen bei der Nutzung der ZDFmediathek verwendet. Dies bedeutet, das die Kategorien "Erforderlich" und "Erforderliche Erfolgsmessung" zugelassen sind. Weitere Details erfährst du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.