Winston Churchill famously declared: "History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it." Obama follows that path, but he mostly resists self-glorifying. His is a book of sometimes surprising introspection and self-doubts. He doesn't avoid soul-wrenching decisions in matters of life and death, nor embarrassing details like a breakdown of the fabled "White House Signal" operation, which spends untold millions to keep POTUS connected 24/7 to the farthest reach of US-interests.