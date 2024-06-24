    MerklisteSuche
    "Vogue World": Wilder Ritt durch die Fashion-Geschichte

    Promi-Modenschau in Paris:Wilder Ritt durch die Fashion-Geschichte

    Wattebällchen-Look, Madonna-Inspiration und ein "Oben ohne"-Kleid - die Stars zeigten sich bei "Vogue World" von ihrer extravaganten Seite. Die schönsten Looks des Abends.

    FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-OLY-2024-PARIS
    FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-OLY-2024-PARIS
    Joey King auf dem blauen Teppich
    Ashley Park posiert auf blauem Teppich
    France Vogue World Arrivals
    France Vogue World Arrivals
    Vogue World- photocall - Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
    Gigi Hadid posiert bei After Party von Vogue World

    FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-OLY-2024-PARIS

    British model Cara Delevingne poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

    Quelle: AFP

    Quelle: Vogue
