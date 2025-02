epa11916346 Soldiers with the M23 armed group on patrol in Bukavu, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), 22 February 2025. The M23 armed group seized Goma and Bukavu, two major cities in eastern DR Congo. United Nations officials in Africa warned during a UN Security Council on 19 February, that the offensive of the M23 in mineral-rich eastern Congo threatens peace in the wider region. EPA/MARIE JEANNE MUNYERENKANA;

