Luisa Neubauer in den USA: Neue Strategie für Klimabewegung?

epa11551298 German climate activist Luisa Neubauer speaks in front of a sign showing the crossed out word 'gas' during a staged protest in front of the economy ministry in Berlin, Germany, 16 August 2024. The climate protest organization Fridays For Future called for protest against planned gas drillings near the East Frisian island Borkum. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN;

