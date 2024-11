Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan, waves to supporters as she leaves for a lunch break as prosecutors say what sentences they are seeking in the trial for Dominique Pelicot and 50 co-accused, at the courthouse in Avignon, France, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Quelle: Reuters