81. Filmfestspiele: Große Filme und Stars in Venedig

epa11568816 (L-R) Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega pose at a photocall for the film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' ahead of the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 28 August 2024. The 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival runs from 28 August to 07 September 2024. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI;

Quelle: epa