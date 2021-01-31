And populist politicians have been able to exploit that in your country and mine, in places like Turkey or the Philippines. And part of what I wanted to describe in this book is the degree to which all of us are seeing a contest of ideas, between those who believe in a liberal, free, inclusive society based on rule of law and a set of principles, that are universal and a much older tradition of thinking tribally and organizing ourselves based on sharing a similar religion, or looking the same way, or speaking the same language. And oftentimes a politics is based on strong men and power. And Donald Trump is not different than some of theleaders in Europe that we've seen like Orban or in places like Turkey with Erdogan, or in the Philippines where Duterte, or obviously Putin and Russia who promise a return to the old glory. And that contest did not start with Donald Trump, and it will not end with Donald Trump. But I do think that at the end of the day, we, me and the political tradition I represent, have a better story. And that young people find that story more compelling than the backward looking story that somebody like a Trump is telling.