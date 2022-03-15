Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Suspected war crimes in Ukraine - Drone video captures killing of civilian

von Arndt Ginzel und Christian Rohde
According to a ZDF Frontal investigation, a camera drone observed the killing of a civilian by Russian soldiers near Kiev. Suspicions of war crimes in Ukraine are growing stronger.

A camera drone captured the killing of an unarmed civilian near Kiev on March 7.

ZDF Frontal obtained drone footage from an anonymous source in Ukraine. They are two individual clips, one two minutes long, the other almost four minutes long. What they show is shocking: it is March 7 2022, early in the afternoon. A Ukrainian surveillance drone is filming the E40 expressway a few kilometers west of Kiev.

North of the highway, Russians have taken control over Kiev's suburbs. They have advanced to the road. The drone films a Russian tank position a few meters from a gas station, the tank bearing one of the typical white identification marks of the Russian forces in Ukraine. In front of it: a blue car, apparently damaged by bullets. And in the woods next to it: the small but distinct silhouette of soldiers can be seen carrying rifles.

Perpetrators appear to be Russian soldiers

It is 16 minutes past 2 pm when the camera drone films several cars. They are not military but ordinary passenger cars, heading towards the center of Kiev. The first drivers may have noticed the Russian tanks and turn around, a silver-grey car slows down and stops. Then something terrible happens.

A person leaves their car with their hands up and is shot, falling down right behind the car. The Russian soldiers appear to be responsible. They run from their positions to the scene of the crime. They can be identified as Russian soldiers by their white bands, commonly word to tell friends from foes in Ukraine.

Grafik: Karte, Großraum Kiew
Map of the Greater Kiev area
Does the footage show a war crime?

The shooting of civilians - even more so of people who have obviously surrendered - is forbidden, a crime under the International Criminal Code. Is the footage genuine? After all, truth dies first in war, and all parties involved use propaganda for their own purposes. Images can be a weapon.

To verify the authenticity of the drone images, we spoke to the drone pilot. After many phone calls and a drive through many side streets in Kiev, we find him in a basement in the Ukrainian capital.

Landschaft des durch die russische Armee angegriffenen Kiews.

Tag 20 im Ukraine-Krieg - Kiew: Gegensätze, aber Raum für Kompromisse 

Kiew sieht bei den Verhandlungen mit Russland Gegensätze, aber auch Raum für Kompromisse. Russland verhängt ein Einreiseverbot gegen Joe Biden. Die Lage am Dienstag.

Drone pilot describes his observations

He calls himself Zanoza and wants to defend his country as a volunteer. In his life before the war, he dealt in electrical goods. We know his real name and age, but agreed not to publish this personal information. He is fighting in the "Bugatti Company", a group mostly made up of volunteers. Until recently, it was unthinkable for many of them that their city, their home, would be attacked.

Zanoza shows us his drone. It is a Mavic III, a professional film camera, not a military device. On March 7 2022, Zanoza had the objective to observe Russian positions on the E40 highway. He describes to us what he saw through his camera.

I was observing Russian tank positions on the road for some time.
Zanoza, drone operator

Nothing happened for a long time, he remembers. The gas station had been closed for days. Then civilian vehicles approached. One slowed down and stopped.

The diver got out of the car, raised his hands and was shot by Russian soldiers.
Zanoza, drone operator

Later, the car was towed away and burned.

Authenticity of the drone video can be verified

We checked the video recordings right there. They contain a time stamp. We compare the location to maps: Sadova Vulytsya, 2, Mriia, Kyivs'ka oblast, 08112. The scene of the crime can be found on Google Maps. The gas station, the adjacent forest, a house on the roadside - everything matches. The fact that Russian forces were shelling the very nearby Kiev suburb of Iprin at that time is also no secret.

The pictures from March 7 show Russian soldiers dragging the body of the man away from his car and into a ditch. A woman and a child were also traveling with him. They are later led by soldiers into the nearby forest. What happens to them then, the pictures do not show.

Russian president Vladimir Putin claims that there was no invasion of Ukraine, that it was a "special operation" against "neo-Nazis". Civilians are not at risk, he said. This report exposes the words of the Russian president for what they were all along - a lie.

Arndt Ginzel is a freelance journalist and Christian Rohde a reporter at ZDF's Frontal program.

