Während der Detective Inspector noch verzweifelt nach dem entscheidenden Hinweis sucht, ist Besuch im Anmarsch. Humphreys Vater will seinen Sohn davon überzeugen, nach England zurückzukommen.
Darsteller
- DI Humphrey Goodman - Kris Marshall
- Officer Dwayne Myers - Danny John-Jules
- DS Florence Cassell - Joséphine Jobert
- Commissioner Selwyn Patterson - Don Warrington
- Catherine Bordey - Élizabeth Bourgine
- Officer J.P. Hooper - Tobi Bakare
- Jack Harmer - Charlie Creed-Miles
- Pastor Mason - Leo Wringer
- Mae Harmer - Honeysuckle Weeks
- Erol Dumas - Brian Bovell
- Martin Goodman QC - James Fox
Stab
- Regie - Richard Signy
- Autor - Robert Thorogood