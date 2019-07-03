Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. Serien
  3. Death in Paradise
  4. Besuchszeiten

08 Besuchszeiten

"Death in Paradise - Besuchszeiten": Humphrey (Kris Marshall) in Nahaufnahme. Im Hintergrund steht das Team.
Staffel 04, Folge 08

Kurz vor seinem Prozess wird der Mordverdächtige Jack Harmer von einem Unbekannten erschossen. Wie konnte das passieren? Schließlich befand sich Harmer in Haft unter ständiger Beobachtung.

Sendetermin:
Im TV-Programm: ZDFneo, 12.07.2019, 22:00 - 22:50
Verfügbarkeit:
Mehr von Death in Paradise

Während der Detective Inspector noch verzweifelt nach dem entscheidenden Hinweis sucht, ist Besuch im Anmarsch. Humphreys Vater will seinen Sohn davon überzeugen, nach England zurückzukommen.

Darsteller

  • DI Humphrey Goodman - Kris Marshall
  • Officer Dwayne Myers - Danny John-Jules
  • DS Florence Cassell - Joséphine Jobert
  • Commissioner Selwyn Patterson - Don Warrington
  • Catherine Bordey - Élizabeth Bourgine
  • Officer J.P. Hooper - Tobi Bakare
  • Jack Harmer - Charlie Creed-Miles
  • Pastor Mason - Leo Wringer
  • Mae Harmer - Honeysuckle Weeks
  • Erol Dumas - Brian Bovell
  • Martin Goodman QC - James Fox

Stab

  • Regie - Richard Signy
  • Autor - Robert Thorogood
Gemerkt auf Mein ZDF! Merken beendet Bewertet! Bewertung entfernt Abonniert auf Mein ZDF! Abo beendet Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Die Website verwendet Cookies, um Ihnen ein bestmögliches Angebot zu präsentieren. Nähere Informationen und die Möglichkeit, die Verwendung von Cookies einzuschränken finden Sie hier.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, können Sie jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigen Sie Ihr Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Hinweis!

Sie wechseln in den Kinderbereich und bewegen sich mit Ihrem Kinderprofil weiter.