Serien | Tempel - Tempel 360° bei YouTube

Doing a high quality 360 shot in a van interior is challenging because when you use multiple cameras in a 360 array, stitching in close quarters is difficult. We ended up using a single Sony A7 SII on a Nodal Head (which rotates the camera around its lens) and recorded two back to back plates of video. The tricky thing with the back-to-back plate method was timing the action so that the front plate matched the back plate, especially considering slightly different violent actions on the car by stunt performers between the two plates. In post, Senior VFX Artist Tom Hawksley and David Robinson, composited and motion tracked both plates together very carefully to ensure there are no visible stitch lines and the content is seamless.