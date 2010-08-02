Flut in Pakistan

Nach verheerenden Überschwemmungen in Pakistan herrscht große Not im Land.
Afghanischer Frauenverein e.V.
Konto 0 680 850 500
BLZ 570 800 70
Dresdner Bank Koblenz / Commerzbank AG
Stichwort: "Nothilfe Überschwemmung"
Ärzte der Welt e.V.
Konto 2 88 88
BLZ 700 500 00
Bayerische Landesbank
Stichwort "Pakistan"
Aktion Deutschland Hilft
Konto 10 20 30
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft
Stichwort "Flut Pakistan"
Aktion Kleiner Prinz
Konto 620 620 62
BLZ 400 501 50
Sparkasse Münsterland
Stichwort "Flutopfer Pakistan"
Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft
Konto 51 51
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft
Stichwort "Pakistan"
Cap Anamur / Deutsche Not-Ärzte e.V.
Kontonummer: 2 22 22 22
BLZ: 370 501 98
Sparkasse KölnBonn
Verwendungszweck: "Pakistan"
CARE
Konto 4 40 40
BLZ 370 50 198
Sparkasse KölnBonn
Stichwort "Pakistan"
Caritas international
Konto 202
BLZ 660 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft Karlsruhe
Stichwort Fluthilfe Pakistan
Christoffel-Blindenmission Deutschland e.V.
Konto 2020
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft
Stichwort "Nothilfe Pakistan"
DAHW
Deutsche Lepra- und Tuberkulosehilfe
Konto 9696
BLZ 790 500 00
Sparkasse Mainfranken Würzburg
Stichwort "Fluthilfe"
Deutsches Rotes Kreuz
Konto 41 41 41
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft
Stichwort "Pakistan"
Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe
Konto 502 707
BLZ 600 100 70
Postbank Stuttgart
Stichwort "Fluthilfe Pakistan"
Die Heilsarmee
Konto 40 777 77
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft Köln
Stichwort "Pakistan"
humedica e.V.
Konto 47 47
BLZ 734 500 00
Sparkasse Kaufbeuren
Stichwort "Fluthilfe Pakistan"
Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe e.V.
Konto Nr. 88 88
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft
Stichwort "Flut Pakistan"
Kindernothilfe
Konto 45 45 40
BLZ 350 601 90
KD Bank
Stichwort "Pakistan"
LandsAid e.V.
Konto 10022
BLZ 700 932 00
VR Bank Landsberg / Lech
Stichwort "Flut Pakistan"
medico international
Konto 1800
BLZ 500 502 01
Frankfurter Sparkasse
Stichwort "Pakistan"
Missionszentrale der Franziskaner e.V.
Konto 800 589 00
BLZ 510 917 11
Bank für Orden und Mission
Stichwort "Fluthilfe Pakistan"
Oxfam
Konto 13 13 13
BLZ 370 205 00
Bank für Sozialwirtschaft Köln
Stichwort "Fluthilfe Pakistan"
Plan International Deutschland e.V.
Konto 0001623207
BLZ 20010020
Postbank Hamburg
Stichwort "Pakistan/Flutkatastrophe"
Shelter Now Germany e.V.
Konto 25 230 58
BLZ 250 500 00
Nord LB Braunschweig
Stichwort "Fluthilfe Pakistan"
UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe
Konto 2000 8850
BLZ 370 501 98
Sparkasse KölnBonn
Stichwort "Nothilfe Flutopfer"
Welthungerhilfe
Konto 1115
BLZ 370 501 98
Sparkasse KölnBonn
Stichwort "Nothilfe Pakistan"