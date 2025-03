Facts and figures about ZDF

The nationwide channel ZDF has been broadcasting since 1st April 1963 and remains one of the country’s leading sources of information. Today, ZDF also operates the two thematic channels ZDFneo and ZDFinfo . In partnership with other public broadcasters, ZDF jointly operates the internet-only offer funk, the German channels PHOENIX and KiKA , and the European channels 3sat and ARTE The corporation has a permanent staff of 3,600 plus a similar number of freelancers. Since March 2022, ZDF has been headed by Director-General Norbert Himmler. He was elected by the 60-member governing body, the ZDF Television Council, which represents the interests of the general public. Part of its role is to establish and monitor programme standards. Responsibility for corporate guidelines and budget control lies with the 14-member ZDF Administrative Council.