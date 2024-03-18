Facts and figures about ZDF

ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is Germany’s national public television broadcaster. It is run as an independent non-profit corporation under the authority of the Länder, the sixteen states that constitute the Federal Republic of Germany.

ZDF is based in Mainz, but also maintains permanent bureaus in the 16 Länder capitals as well as special editorial and production facilities in Berlin. For international coverage, ZDF has foreign correspondents operating in 19 permanent bureaus worldwide.

ZDF offers full-range generalist programming with a mix of information, education, arts, entertainment and sports. Its coverage provides both a broad view on the world and a comprehensive picture of Germany.



In compliance with its public service remit, ZDF produces quality programmes for all viewers in all parts of Germany without neglecting minority interests. In this way ZDF strives to offer the highest possible public service value.

In line with German legislation on public service broadcasting, ZDF issues a bi-annual statement on programme policy, a commitment which is regularly reviewed by the independent ZDF Television Council.