Süße Lakritze im Check

„Makualaku buys the licorice extract from Italy. It is certified to be Calabria origin, D.O.P. stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, and organic farming.

The suplier is italian and the rawmaterial is also from Italy. We expect, that this company, as EU based company, follows EU and Italian legistlation including social and ecological standards, which are controlled by authorities.

Makulaku is based in Finland. In Finland the social and environmental development is on very good level. The company operation is monitored regularly by several authorities following for example work safety, construction safety, food safety and environmental waste management plus recycling. Economical and tax audits are naturally part of the program. Makulaku has BRC grade AA food safety program and the production is certified for organic production, we have set also own targets to reduce packagings and waste from our production. We also have formal equality plan to improve personnel`s equality. We have renewed all our recipes and all products have been palm oil free since 2018. Part of the heating of the production plant is produced with geothermal energy.“