Compared to other generalist channels in Germany, ZDF has the highest proportion of reporting on social, political and economic affairs as well as on arts and culture. In various genres, including documentaries, art reviews and science programmes, German TV film productions or entertainment shows, ZDF has been setting standards and regularly receives the highest quality ratings in audience surveys. ZDF’s sports reporting and children’s programming are also strong brands. The numerous German and international awards testify to ZDF’s commitment to quality content.