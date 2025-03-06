English information: International Relations

The coverage of international events by ZDF reporters and foreign correspondents benefits from agreements with other major TV corporations. Furthermore, membership of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is important to ZDF for coproductions, news and programme exchange, broadcast rights acquisitions, new technologies and media political initiatives. ZDF also maintains close ties with other regional media unions and international organisations. ZDF interests in the field of media policy at the European level are looked after by a permanent representation in Brussels. All of these activities are coordinated by the ZDF International Affairs department, which also serves as the first contact point for requests and approaches to ZDF from outside Germany. Worldwide programme distribution and acquisitions, international coproductions, online rights marketing, merchandising of ZDF programme brands, sales of ZDF archive footage and other commercial activities are all managed by ZDF Studios GmbH.