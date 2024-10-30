Organisation

Norbert Himmler Director-General

Karin Brieden Administrative Director and Deputy Director-General

Bettina Schausten Editor-in-Chief

Nadine Bilke Programme Director Weitere laden

The Director-General reports to two supervisory boards – the Television Council and the Administrative Council.

Television Council

The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is therefore not a panel of experts but is designed to be as diverse as society itself. Its 60 members are delegated by various social groups and divide their tasks into four thematic subcommittees. The plenary sessions, which are usually held four times a year, are open to the public. The Television Council advises the Director-General, adopts programme guidelines and monitors ZDF content for possible infringements, especially following complaints from viewers. With a majority of at least 60 per cent of the votes, it elects the Director-General for a five-year term.

Gerda Hasselfeldt, delegated by the German Red Cross: chairperson of the ZDF Television Council. Quelle: ZDF/Andreas Reeg

Administrative Council

The central task of the Administrative Council is to monitor ZDF’s finances and investments. The board also deals with personnel matters. For example, the Administrative Council appoints the members of the management board in agreement with and at the suggestion of the Director-General. Of its 14 members, eight are elected by the Television Council and four are jointly nominated by the federal states.

Malu Dreyer, representing the federal state of Rheinland-Pfalz: chairperson of the ZDF Administrative Council. Quelle: Staatskanzlei RLP/ Elisa Biscotti