Our strategy: "A ZDF for Everyone"

“A ZDF for Everyone” is more than just a vision – it’s a strategy that helps us respond to evolving media consumption patterns and organizational challenges.

As a public broadcaster, ZDF follows a mandate that is defined and structured by legislation. We aim to consistently fulfill our mandate within a rapidly evolving media landscape and amid continuously changing media consumption patterns. This applies not only to our programming, but also to ZDF as an organization.

Director-General Norbert Himmler has identified six key strategic dimensions:

1. Strengthening acceptance in society

Various studies show that public broadcasting is widely trusted within society. However, it is essential to maintain this trust and continuously foster acceptance. That’s why ZDF is dedicated to transparency, encourages participation and reflects a diversity of interests in its programming. Not every piece of content has to appeal to everyone – but everyone should be able to find something that speaks to them.

2. Carving out a clear position in the competitive landscape

In a world of global media platforms, it is essential for ZDF to maintain a clear profile so that audiences know exactly what ZDF stands for. We offer entertainment with quality and depth. We demonstrate strong expertise in daily news reporting, operating independently and free from state influence.

3. Developing a forward-looking distribution strategy

Even the best content has little impact if it fails to reach its target audience. ZDF has established the Audience Directorate to consolidate its planning and distribution. This allows us to connect different distribution channels, improveaccessibility and increase our reach across society.

4. Strengthening partnerships in global competition

We engage in international partnerships to enable European and German productions to reach global markets. “Made in Germany” is an important unique selling point for ZDF. We also collaborate on a technical level, joining forces with various partners to strengthen our position against global competitors.

5. Promoting ZDF as a great place to work

Like many organizations, ZDF faces the challenge of recruiting qualified professionals. To enhance our appeal as an employer, we foster a modern organizational culture, create sustainable work environments and actively embrace diversity. Our goal is to attract and retain the most creative and intelligent minds in the media sector.

6. Managing ZDF as a modern media company