ZDF guidelines

We are ZDF 4:47 min

ZDF’s employees are guided by a set of common values: humanity, liberal democracy, cultural awareness and independent journalism. ZDF is dedicated to its television audience. We treat our viewers with respect and offer them reliability and credibility.

ZDF’s work is founded on these values – combined with a commitment to quality and performance. These values also form the basis for our editorial commitments, helping to shape our strategic decisions and the way we collaborate both within our organization and with our external partners.

Programming is at the heart of ZDF’s mission

At ZDF, we produce informative, educational and entertaining programs that fulfill our responsibilities as a public broadcaster.

We aim to achieve quality market leadership across all relevant genres. Our programs adhere to journalistic, ethical, moral and societal standards and meet the legal requirements for accuracy, objectivity, balance, independence and fairness.

Our editorial direction and programming principles are formally established every two years in the ZDF Programming Perspectives.

ZDF is driven by creativity

ZDF promotes creative work in all areas. We foster an atmosphere that makes creativity possible.

We encourage people to embrace new and unusual ideas, accept change and adopt new perspectives.

Leadership means responsible decision-making and action

Our managers set clear goals, delegate tasks, foster open communication and track progress towards our objectives.

Our leadership culture is based on mutual trust and respect between supervisors and employees. Our managers recognize their responsibility as role models.

ZDF continuously reviews its leadership structures and methods to adapt to challenges and tasks – not the other way around.

ZDF encourages its employees to take responsibility

Our employees are prepared to take responsibility towards viewers, society and within the organization itself.

Their actions at various levels are based on trust, transparency, mutual respect and professional competence.

Our organizational culture is shaped by openness and transparency

ZDF proactively addresses new challenges and future issues.

We encourage collaboration across all departments. Open communication is acknowledged and never punished.

ZDF values the diversity of its employees – with all their ideas, opinions, strengths and interests. They contribute to the company’s success.

ZDF takes an open approach to internal communication. As a public broadcaster, we are transparent with our audience.

Strong collaboration is founded on mutual trust

All effective teamwork within our organization is based on mutual trust. We can only build trust by placing it in others.

Mutual trust helps our employees identify with our culture and encourages them to take responsibility. It is founded on respect, reliability, honesty, fairness and credibility.

Our interactions are defined by respect and open communication

The achievement of our organizational and departmental goals is supported by a culture of constructive dialogue.

This requires a strong team spirit and shared ground rules. That’s why ZDF promotes a culture of productive debate and critical reflection.

Objective feedback – whether through praise, recognition, criticism or admonition – is part of open and respectful teamwork.

Effective broadcasting relies on the responsible use of staff and license fee funds

ZDF continuously reviews and improves its internal structures and processes to remain flexible and ready for the future. Any necessary changes are openly discussed and implemented as a team.

Various teams and individuals collaborate constructively – based on shared organizational objectives, transparent processes and clearly defined roles.

We encourage our employees to take responsibility, provide motivational incentives and create new opportunities for personal development.

Motivated employees are key to ZDF’s success

ZDF values and promotes the performance of each individual. Special achievements are recognized and rewarded based on transparent evaluation criteria – while mistakes and shortcomings are openly addressed.

We nurture talent and exceptional skills.

ZDF is a great place to work

ZDF is a family-friendly organization. We implement a variety of initiatives to help employees balance work and family life.

ZDF is a reliable employer offering secure jobs and fair pay.