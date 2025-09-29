Startseite
About ZDF

Organisation

English information:Organisation

The management board of ZDF is responsible for both strategic leadership and day-to-day decision making.

  • Porträt ZDF-Intendant Dr. Norbert Himmler

    Norbert Himmler

    Director-General

  • Karin Brieden, Verwaltungsdirektorin, ZDF

    Karin Brieden

    Administrative Director and Deputy Director-General

  • ZDF-Journalistin Bettina Schausten

    Bettina Schausten

    Editor-in-Chief

  • Dr. Nadine Bilke

    Nadine Bilke

    Programme Director

The Director-General reports to two supervisory boards – the Television Council and the Administrative Council

Television Council

The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is therefore not a panel of experts but is designed to be as diverse as society itself. Its 60 members are delegated by various social groups and divide their tasks into four thematic subcommittees. The plenary sessions, which are usually held four times a year, are open to the public. The Television Council advises the Director-General, adopts programme guidelines and monitors ZDF content for possible infringements, especially following complaints from viewers. With a majority of at least 60 per cent of the votes, it elects the Director-General for a five-year term.

Administrative Council

The central task of the Administrative Council is to monitor ZDF’s finances and investments. The board also deals with personnel matters. For example, the Administrative Council appoints the members of the management board in agreement with and at the suggestion of the Director-General. Of its 14 members, eight are elected by the Television Council and four are jointly nominated by the federal states. 

The composition of both supervisory boards is regulated by the federal states in the inter-state treaty on ZDF. Following a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2014, ‘state-affiliated’ members – including any public office holders or representatives of political parties – are limited to a maximum of one third in both councils.

ZDF

  1. Grüne Sträucher vor der Fassade des ZDF-Hochauses

    About ZDF

  2. Typical für die ZDF-Senderfamilie: Die Sendelogos von ZDF, ZDFneo und ZDFinfo auf blauem Hintergrund

    Content

  3. Zwei ZDF-Fahnen in Silber und ZDF-Orange vor dem ZDF-Sendebetriebsgebäude

    Finances

  4. Grafik Logos der Partnersender für das Forschungsprojekt "Public Spaces Incubator"

    International Relations

  5. Detailaufnahme der Fensterfront des gebogenen ZDF-Sendezentrums in Mainz. Zwei Satellitenschüsseln auf dem Dach.

    Organisation:ZDF's mandate

  6. Typical ZDF: Das ZDF Hochaus mit dem Logo auf dem Mainter Lerchenberg aus der Ferne mit Bäumen davor

    Organisation:Our strategy: "A ZDF for Everyone"

  7. Detail vom ZDF Hochhaus Mainz-Lerchenberg

    Organisation:ZDF guidelines