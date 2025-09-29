Organisation

Norbert Himmler Director-General

Karin Brieden Administrative Director and Deputy Director-General

Bettina Schausten Editor-in-Chief

Nadine Bilke Programme Director

The Director-General reports to two supervisory boards – the Television Council and the Administrative Council.

Television Council

The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is therefore not a panel of experts but is designed to be as diverse as society itself. Its 60 members are delegated by various social groups and divide their tasks into four thematic subcommittees. The plenary sessions, which are usually held four times a year, are open to the public. The Television Council advises the Director-General, adopts programme guidelines and monitors ZDF content for possible infringements, especially following complaints from viewers. With a majority of at least 60 per cent of the votes, it elects the Director-General for a five-year term.

Administrative Council

