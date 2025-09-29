English information:Organisation
The management board of ZDF is responsible for both strategic leadership and day-to-day decision making.
Norbert Himmler
Director-General
Karin Brieden
Administrative Director and Deputy Director-General
Bettina Schausten
Editor-in-Chief
Nadine Bilke
Programme Director
The Director-General reports to two supervisory boards – the Television Council and the Administrative Council.
Television Council
The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is therefore not a panel of experts but is designed to be as diverse as society itself. Its 60 members are delegated by various social groups and divide their tasks into four thematic subcommittees. The plenary sessions, which are usually held four times a year, are open to the public. The Television Council advises the Director-General, adopts programme guidelines and monitors ZDF content for possible infringements, especially following complaints from viewers. With a majority of at least 60 per cent of the votes, it elects the Director-General for a five-year term.
Administrative Council
The central task of the Administrative Council is to monitor ZDF’s finances and investments. The board also deals with personnel matters. For example, the Administrative Council appoints the members of the management board in agreement with and at the suggestion of the Director-General. Of its 14 members, eight are elected by the Television Council and four are jointly nominated by the federal states.
The composition of both supervisory boards is regulated by the federal states in the inter-state treaty on ZDF. Following a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2014, ‘state-affiliated’ members – including any public office holders or representatives of political parties – are limited to a maximum of one third in both councils.
