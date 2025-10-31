Startseite
The Administrative Council monitors the Director-General’s activities – with a particular focus on budgetary matters. Each of its 12 members are appointed for a five-year term.

As many of the topics covered by the Administrative Council are highly confidential (e.g. contract and personnel matters), its meetings tend to be held behind closed doors. However, summaries of each meeting are shared online.

The Administrative Council is mainly responsible for monitoring ZDF’s finances and investments. It approves the budget plan presented by the Director-General, as well as the annual financial statement, and submits both to the Television Council for final approval. The Administrative Council must also approve certain contracts entered into by the Director-General, including any obligations exceeding € 250,000 and any collective agreements negotiated by ZDF. However, this does not apply to any contracts related to program production or delivery. 
The Administrative Council also deals with personnel matters, such as the appointment of the Program Director, the Editor-in-Chief and the Administrative Director. In doing so, it coordinates with the Director-General and follows up on his proposals. Any contracts to be established with employees not covered by collective agreements also require the approval of the Administrative Council. 

The Administrative Council generally meets five times a year. It organizes its work through committees that prepare resolutions. These include the Finance Committee, the Investment Committee and the Personnel Committee. 

Eight members of the Administrative Council are elected by the Television Council, and four are appointed by the federal states. The composition of the Administrative Council is regulated by the federal states in the ZDF interstate treaty. 

In the 2024 budget, ZDF has set aside € 1,574,000 for its two supervisory bodies: the Television Council and the Administrative Council. Each supervisory body has €150,000 allocated for expert advice and consulting fees. The work of both councils is organized and supported by a dedicated office. In 2024, the planned budget for the office’s expenses is € 80,500.

