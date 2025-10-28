ZDF's mandate

Startseite
ZDF ensures fair and impartial coverage and represents a diversity of opinions to promote social cohesion and uphold democratic values. We are committed to objective reporting and diverse perspectives.

Our programs in the fields of news, entertainment, education and culture aim to provide audiences in Germany with an objective and balanced view of world events and national developments.

Our programming creates a platform for democratic discourse, helping to bring society closer together. 

ZDF’s reporting principles

ZDF’s reporting primarily aims to enable audiences to form their own informed opinions on all major social issues. A core part of our mission is to provide independent and objective information and to act as a trustworthy source of news. This means addressing topics that matter to everyone, offering a platform for different opinions and representing the wide diversity of views existing within our society in a non-partisan and comprehensive manner.

Our news formats stand for truthful and factual reporting. We are committed to the democratic and constitutional values enshrined in the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. That’s why we take a critical look at any developments that run counter to democratic principles. ZDF reports must respect human dignity, personal rights and the protection of minors.

What does ZDF contribute to society?

Our documentaries, history programs and shows enrich our shared cultural heritage and give audiences the opportunity to broaden their knowledge through entertainment. 

“A ZDF for Everyone”: Our strategy is intended to contribute to the common good, promote social dialogue and strengthen democracy.

