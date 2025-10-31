The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is not a panel of experts – its members are as diverse as society itself.

The ZDF Television Council generally meets four times a year (archival photo). Quelle: ZDF/Torsten Silz

"The viewer’s advocate"

The Television Council represents the interests of the general public vis-à-vis ZDF. It is not a panel of experts – its members are as diverse as society itself and are delegated by various social groups. Its plenary sessions are open to the public. Both the agenda and summaries of documents under discussion, as well as summaries of key meeting outcomes, are published online.

Tasks

The Television Council monitors ZDF’s programming and advises the Director-General on related matters. Its main role is to supervise the broadcaster’s programs and online content. This oversight is based on the Television Council’s own guidelines and the provisions of interstate treaties. The Television Council sees itself as “the viewer’s advocate”. All viewers can contact the Television Council directly with complaints about programming. This supervisory role ensures that the audience is represented by members of society in their dealings with ZDF.

Chair of the Television Council

Chair of the ZDF Television Council: Gerda Hasselfeldt. Quelle: ZDF/Andreas Reeg

Members

Since July 8, 2016, the Television Council has consisted of 60 members from various social groups. They represent the interests of the general public within the body. The detailed composition of the Television Council is regulated by the federal states in the ZDF interstate treaty.

Budget

In the 2024 budget, ZDF has set aside € 1,574,000 for its two supervisory bodies: the Television Council and the Administrative Council. Each supervisory body has €150,000 allocated for expert advice and consulting fees. The work of both councils is organized and supported by a dedicated office. In 2024, the planned budget for the office’s expenses is € 80,500.

How the Television Council works