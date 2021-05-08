The impact of the world economic crisis, which began in the USA, lead to poverty and vast unemployment in Germany. But how can a party vehemently opposing democracy gain such popularity? Questionnaires rediscovered at the Frankfurt Institute for Social Research from over 500 employees all over Germany have revealed the mystery. Materials collected between 1929 and 1932 reveal that workers close to left-wing parties are also susceptible to authoritarian slogans. The NSDAP deliberately used simple and emotional slogans to win people's support. The Nazi Party was thus able to appeal to a large audience. As political scientist Jürgen Falter points out: "Strictly speaking the NSDAP was a popular party with a slight bias towards the middle classes."



The seeds of discontent were already sown in 1932, with the economic crisis reaching its apex and six million Germans unemployed. The NSDAP became the strongest party in the parliament and President Hindenburg, alongside conservative parties, undermined the last vestiges of democracy. "Democracy in Germany didn't fail because it had died - it was killed," says USA historian Benjamin Carter Hett. "Powerful groups and people in German society actively tried to destroy democracy."