In 2020, new, previously unseen photographs from the Sobibor concentration camp came to light. They belonged to Johann Niemann, an SS-officer and part of the management of the camp. The only goal of Sobibor was to kill hundreds and thousands of Jews from the Polish Ghettos in the most efficient way. Together with Treblinka, Belzec and Majdanek, Sobibor is one of the camps of "Operation Reinhardt," a Nazi extermination campaign that took nearly two million lives within a few months in 1942/43. Unlike Auschwitz, Operation Reinhardt left few traces and few survivors. Niemann's photographs documented an idyllic German scene: horse-riding, music, and social gatherings. All the while Jews were being gassed and burned next door.



This film tells how an inconceivable crime gradually became a reality. While the German empire fell behind against the industrial power of the USA, news of the mass murders spread. Millions of Germans profited from the genocide, becoming complicit in the regime. Destruction and exploitation went hand in hand: While the victims of “Operation Reinhardt” were killed directly, industry and the SS around the Auschwitz-Monowitz concentration camp profited from the forced labor of concentration camp inmates working under inhumane conditions.