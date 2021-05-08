The first concentration camps are not set up in secret. Rather, they are announced publicly flanked by major reports in newspapers and magazines. The German public are aware of their existence and their purpose, yet as they only affected political opponents and minorities, the majority granted their silent support. But those who, like the Jewish lawyer Ludwig Marum, fell into the clutches of the Nazis often paid with their lives. This Social Democract was strangled to death in the Kislau concentration camp in 1934. His family fled abroad