While the war ended in 1945, the violence did not. The survivors of Nazi atrocities as well as the victors wanted to hold the Germans to account. An organization called "Nakam" (Hebrew for Revenge) attempted to poison SS-officers. The plan fails.



The reckoning with National Socialism was inconclusive. Nobody knows whether the Germans really broke with the Nazis. Many perpetrators weave cover-stories or rely on clergymen to escape. Nevertheless: the abyss that the Germans brought into the world forced the creation of rules and international laws designed to protect humanity. Yet above all, the fight against such barbarism helped strengthened democracy