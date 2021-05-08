The First World War, with 20 million dead, did not lead to a rejection of violence but only laid the foundation for radical nationalists to rise to power in an inter-war Germany. The architects of the Treaty of Versailles severely hampered Germany's fledgling democracy, as USA jurist and author James Q. Whitman states: "The question is whether they contributed to the creation of an environment that made it possible for creatures like Hitler to flourish. By that measure, Versailles was a terrible, terrible failure."