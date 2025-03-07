Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Wann kommt die nächste Pandemie?

MAITHINK X vom 6. April 2025

Mai Thi Ngyuen-Kim

Die nächste Pandemie kommt bestimmt, die Frage ist nur: wann und wie? Mai erklärt, warum das Risiko für Pandemien immer weiter steigt.

Im TV-Programm: ZDFneo, 06.04.2025, 22:15 - 22:45
Video verfügbar ab 07.03.2025, 18:00
Quellen der Sendung

Quellen: Wann kommt die nächste Pandemie? als PDF

