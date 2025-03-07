Wann kommt die nächste Pandemie?

Abott Pandemic Defense Coaltion (2024) https://www.abbott.com/content/dam/corp/abbott/en-us/hub/Abbott-Pandemic-Defense-Coalition-2024-Survey-Report.pdf



Agüero et al., (2022), Euro Surveill https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2023.28.3.2300001



Al-Aly et al. (2024), Nat Med https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03173-6



BMG Infektionsradar (Stand: 25.02.2025) https://infektionsradar.gesund.bund.de/de/covid/todesfaelle



Congressional Research Service (03.12.2024) https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF12837



Destatis (27.11.2024) https://www.destatis.de/DE/Themen/Laender-Regionen/Internationales/Thema/landwirtschaft-fischerei/tierhaltung-fleischkonsum/_inhalt.html



Dobson et al. (2020), Science https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abc3189



Ezhova et al. (2021), EcoHealth https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10393-021-01549-5



Executive Order 14155 (20.01.2025) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-01-29/pdf/2025-01957.pdf



FAZ (24.02.2025) https://www.faz.net/agenturmeldungen/dpa/vogelgrippe-tausende-freilandhennen-getoetet-110318153.html



Garg et al. (2024), New Engl J Med https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2414610



Heeney et al. (2006), Science https://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/science.1123016



Hu et al. (2015), Virol J https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-015-0422-1



Jones et al. (2008), Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/nature06536



Letko et al. (2020), Nat Rev Microbiol https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-020-0394-z



Liskova et al. (2021), Front Vet Sci https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/veterinary-science/articles/10.3389/fvets.2021.668420



Meyer et al. (2024), Nat Commun https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-46979-1



Ministerium für Nahrungsmittel, Landwirtschaft und Fischerei Dänemark (10.12.2021) https://www.ft.dk/samling/20211/almdel/mof/spm/181/svar/1839465/2500240.pdf



Msemburi et al. (2023), Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05522-2



Peacock & Barclay (19.07.2023), PNAS https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2303408120



Peacock et al. (2025), Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08054-z



RKI (Stand: 21.01.2025) https://www.rki.de/SharedDocs/FAQs/DE/Impfen/COVID-19/gesamt.html#entry_16870010



Rohr et al. (2020), Nat Ecol Evol https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-019-1060-6



Shaheen (2022) Rev Med Virol https://doi.org/10.1002/rmv.2326



Smith et al. (18.02.2025), NBC News https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/doge/usda-accidentally-fired-officials-bird-flu-rehire-rcna192716



Smith & Swenson (31.07.2023), AP News https://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/13/us/rfk-jr-hhs-senate-confirmation.html



Stolberg (13.02.2025), New York Times https://apnews.com/article/rfk-kennedy-election-2024-president-campaign-621c9e9641381a1b2677df9de5a09731



SWR aktuell (15.01.2025) https://www.swr.de/swraktuell/baden-wuerttemberg/heilbronn/vogelgrippe-kreis-schwaebisch-hall-50000-tiere-getoetet-werden-100.html



SZ (11.01.2025) https://www.sueddeutsche.de/wissen/tierseuchen-vogelgrippe-mehr-als-143-000-tiere-verendet-oder-getoetet-dpa.urn-newsml-dpa-com-20090101-250111-930-341075



Taylor et al. (2001), Phil Trans R Soc Lond B https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/epdf/10.1098/rstb.2001.0888



Uhart et al. (2024), Nat Commun https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-53766-5



US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Stand: 25.02.2025) https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html



Walker et al. (2018) PLOS ONE https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0206926



Warwick et al. (2023), Front Anim Sci https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/animal-science/articles/10.3389/fanim.2023.1249901/full



Watson et al. (2022), Lancet Infect Dis https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9225255/



WHO (21.09.2023) https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/372503/73wd07e-AMR-Roadmap-230574.pdf?sequence=5



WHO (2024) https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/consultation-rdb/prioritization-pathogens-v6final.pdf?sfvrsn=c98effa7_7&download=true



World Bank (2022) https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/server/api/core/bitstreams/e1e22749-80c3-50ea-b7e1-8bc332d0c2ff/content



Yong (03.03.2014), Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/nature.2014.14801



MAZ:



Barlett et al. (2022), Roy Soc Open Sci https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsos.211573



Jones et al. (2012), PNAS https://www.pnas.org/doi/epdf/10.1073/pnas.1208059110



Karlsson et al. (2021), Nat Food https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-020-00203-7



Machovina et al. (2015), Sci Total Environ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969715303697?via%3Dihub



Skidmore et al. (2021), Global Environ Change https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378021000595?via%3Dihub