Olympische Winterspiele 2026 - Biathlon: Mixed Staffel, Entscheidung
Olympische Winterspiele 2026
Biathlon: Mixed Staffel, Entscheidung
Im Biathlon fällt die Entscheidung in der Mixed Staffel. Das deutsche Team will mit Franziska Preuß als Schlussläuferin zur ersten Medaille laufen. Live-Kommentar: Christian Dexne (ARD)
- 08.02.2026
