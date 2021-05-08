On June 22, 1941, Hitler invaded the Soviet Union. His goal: to contain Great Britain in the West and gain "Lebensraum (Living Space)" in the East. "This is an entirely new kind of war, with unprecedentedly brutal rules," says historian Moshe Zimmermann. The Nazi regime gradually advanced its "final solution to the Jewish problem", hiding in the shadow of war where task forces executed tens of thousands of Jews behind the front lines. Under German rule, collaborators organize pogroms against Jewish residents in the occupied territories, and experiments begin in concentration camps to make the killing even more efficient.



Whilst the Russian offensive is stalling, Japan launches an attack on Pearl Harbor and the USA enters the war in the Pacific and Europe. The prospect of a quick victory for Hitler is over. The decision to deport the German Jews triggers a chain reaction that accelerates the genocide. The soldiers bring reports of mass shootings from the battlefield with them. Their knowledge of what was happening in the East was more widespread than they admitted after the war: "We didn't know anything about that" - self-deceit.