The defeat at Stalingrad in 1943 was the turning point of the war. With the situation for Hitler’s Germany becoming increasingly hopeless, millions toil in German factories under brutal conditions. Romania, Hungary, Italy, and Finland leave their pacts with Germany, forcing the Wehrmacht to overstretch its forces. After destroying the political opposition and the Jews, the Nazi regime it turns its terror against its own people.



This episode reveals the important role public denunciations played in allowing the relatively small Gestapo to suppress almost all resistance. When Stauffenberg's assassination attempt was failed on July 20, 1944, the Wehrmacht was purged.