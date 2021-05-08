The majority of Germans support Hitler's dictatorship, intoxicated by successes such as the occupation of the Rhineland or the annexation of Austria. Meanwhile, the former victorious powers of World War I face a dilemma: on the one hand, they no longer want to enforce the Treaty of Versailles, but on the other their concessions should not legitimize the German dictator any further. Meanwhile, Adolf Hitler lies, deceives, and blackmails to get his demands accepted. Could he have been stopped?