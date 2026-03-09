sportstudio live: Para Curling Rollstuhl
Paralympics 2026 - Rollstuhlcurling: Mixed, Round-Robin, Südkorea - Großbritannien

Rollstuhlcurling: Mixed, Round-Robin, Südkorea - Großbritannien
Rollstuhlcurling: Mixed, Round-Robin, Südkorea - Großbritannien

Im Rollstuhlcurling trifft heute Südkorea im Mixed Wettbewerb auf Großbritannien. Stream unkommentiert!

Rollstuhlcurling: Mixed, Round-Robin, Südkorea - Großbritannien

Im Rollstuhlcurling trifft heute Südkorea im Mixed Wettbewerb auf Großbritannien. Stream unkommentiert!

