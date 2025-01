epa11821662 A man waves an Indian national flag as Hindu devotees gather to take a 'holy bath' on the first day of the Kumbh Mela festival at Sangam, the confluence of the holy rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Prayagraj, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, 13 January 2025. Hundreds of millions of pilgrims are expected to gather for ritual baths at the confluence of India's sacred Ganges river, Yamuna river and the mythical Saraswati during the six-week Hindu festival held every 12 years. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA;

