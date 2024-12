A group of migrants seeking asylum in the United States through the CBP One digital application wait in line near the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on November 28, 2024. Mexico's position is _not to close borders_, said President Claudia Sheinbaum on November 27 after US President-elect Donald Trump said in a message that she had agreed to 'stop_ migration by _effectively closing_ the crossing points between the two countries. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) *

