About ZDF

English information:ZDF

ZDF: the German national public service television. The independent non-profit corporation, founded and regulated by the Länder – the sixteen states of the Fed. Rep. of Germany.

We provide the 84 million inhabitants of Germany with information, education and entertainment. 

Our aim is for our content to reach and be relevant to all of the very diverse segments of our audience – in the service of society as a whole.  

Our name Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen translates to Second German Television and dates back to 1963, when our nationwide channel began broadcasting: In West Germany at the time, ZDF was the new and only alternative to Channel 1 of ARD, the association of regional public broadcasters.

We are ZDF

Market Leader in the german tv market – and so much more ...
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Screenshot aus dem Video "We are ZDF": ZDF-Moderatoren Sarah Tacke lächelt in die Kamera

Over the six decades of our existence, the competition by commercial broadcasters, multi-channel television via cable and satellite, the political reunification of Germany and, of course, the ongoing digital revolution have all been major challenges that have changed our environment.

ZDF has been constantly evolving and adapting, and remains one of the country’s leading sources of information, enjoying a high level of public trust.  

"ZDF" has been Germany’s most-watched TV channel for 12 years. Our most successful programmes include live sport, news and political analysis, feature films and series as well as history and science documentaries. 

As a provider of audiovisual content we face the strategic challenge that viewing habits are shifting from traditional linear TV to online streaming and new formats driven by social media. 

ZDF was Germany’s first TV broadcaster to open our own streaming platform "ZDF Mediathek" in 2001 – long before YouTube or Netflix.

ZDF

  1. Aus niedriger Perspektive blickt man auf das ZDF-Hochhaus mit seiner charakteristischen Fensterstruktur und einem zentralen Betonelement. Im Vordergrund rahmen Bäume das Gebäude ein und verstärken die monumentale Wirkung.

    :Organisation

  2. Typical für die ZDF-Senderfamilie: Die Sendelogos von ZDF, ZDFneo und ZDFinfo auf blauem Hintergrund

    Content

  3. Zwei ZDF-Fahnen in Silber und ZDF-Orange vor dem ZDF-Sendebetriebsgebäude

    Organization:Finances

  4. Grafik Logos der Partnersender für das Forschungsprojekt "Public Spaces Incubator"

    Organization:International Relations

  5. Architekturaufnahme des ZDF-Sendezentrums in Mainz mit markant gebogener Glasfront und technischen Elementen entlang der Fassade. Ein orangefarbener Farbverlauf im Vordergrund setzt einen visuellen Bezug zur Markenfarbe.

    :ZDF's mandate

  6. Typical ZDF: Das ZDF Hochaus mit dem Logo auf dem Mainter Lerchenberg aus der Ferne mit Bäumen davor

    :Our strategy: "A ZDF for Everyone"

  7. Detail vom ZDF Hochhaus Mainz-Lerchenberg

    :ZDF guidelines

  8. Saalansicht einer ZDF-Fernsehratssitzung mit zahlreichen Teilnehmenden an langen Tischen, ausgestattet mit Mikrofonen und Unterlagen. Im Rahmen der Sitzung am 27.09.2024 ist Malu Dreyer, Verwaltungsratsvorsitzende des ZDF, als Gast anwesend.

    :Television Council

  9. Weitwinkelaufnahme: ZDF-Verwaltungsratssitzung in einem Konferenzraum mit U-förmig angeordneten Tischen und zahlreichen Teilnehmenden. Die Sitzung steht unter dem Vorsitz von Malu Dreyer, auch ZDF-Intendant Norbert Himmler ist anwesend.

    :Administrative Council